Josey Jewell Injury: Tending to hamstring issue
Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jewell was Carolina's leading tackler in Week 13 versus the Buccaneers, but it seems he might have suffered a hamstring injury along the way. He'll probably need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
