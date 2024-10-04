Fantasy Football
Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell Injury: Unavailable for Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 3:58pm

Jewell (hamstring/groin) did not practice Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jewell will miss his first game of the 2024 campaign due to a pair of injuries. The veteran linebacker didn't practice in any capacity leading up to Week 5 action, so he may also be a candidate to sit out Week 6 against the Falcons. Trevin Wallace will be the favorite to benefit from increased snaps on defense for as long as Jewell is sidelined.

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
