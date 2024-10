Jewell (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Jewell didn't practice in any capacity this week, so it's unsurprising to see him ruled out for a third straight game. With backup Claudin Cherelus (hamstring) also unavailable for Sunday, though, Washington will be in position to potentially take advantage of a depleted Panthers' interior linebacker group. Jewell's next chance to return will come Week 8 against the Broncos.