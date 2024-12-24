Josey Jewell News: Double-digits stops streak ends

Jewell recorded six tackles (three solo) and defensed a pass in Sunday's 36-30 Week 16 overtime win over Arizona.

Jewell finished tied for third on Carolina in tackles in the victory. Coming into Sunday, he had recorded exactly 10 stops in three straight games. Jewell is on the verge of his third straight campaign with 100-plus tackles -- with two games remaining on the schedule, he has 97 stops (including 3.5 sacks).