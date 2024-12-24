Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell News: Double-digits stops streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Jewell recorded six tackles (three solo) and defensed a pass in Sunday's 36-30 Week 16 overtime win over Arizona.

Jewell finished tied for third on Carolina in tackles in the victory. Coming into Sunday, he had recorded exactly 10 stops in three straight games. Jewell is on the verge of his third straight campaign with 100-plus tackles -- with two games remaining on the schedule, he has 97 stops (including 3.5 sacks).

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now