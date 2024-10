Jewell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jewell hurt his hamstring Week 4 against Cincinnati and missed each of Carolina's subsequent three contests. However, he's set to return against Denver after logging a trio of limited practices this week. Jewell tallied 30 tackles (17 solo) and three pass defenses over the first four weeks of the season.