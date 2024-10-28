Josey Jewell News: Notches ten tackles in loss

Jewell recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

Jewell had missed the Panthers' last three games due to a hamstring injury sustained in Carolina's Week 4 loss to the Bengals before returning Sunday. The Iowa product picked up right where he left off, notching his second double-digit tackle performance of the season. With Shaq Thompson (Achilles) sidelined for the remainder of the season, Jewell will likely take on a larger role in the Panthers' defense and could be a viable IDP option week in and week out.