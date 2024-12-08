Fantasy Football
Josey Jewell

Josey Jewell News: Playing Sunday vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Jewell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jewell registered a LP/DNP/LP practice log this week due to a hamstring injury, but he's done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. Over his last five games, Jewell has tallied 41 tackles (21 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.

