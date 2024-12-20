Fantasy Football
Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Jewell (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Jewell has been nursing a hamstring injury throughout December that held him out of practice Wednesday, but he logged a full session Friday, indicating the issue won't hinder him enough to be sidelined in Week 16. The Iowa product has recorded 10 total tackles in each of his last three contests and is expected to serve as one of the Panthers' defensive leaders in Sunday's game.

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
