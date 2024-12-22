Josh Allen Injury: Battles through hand injury

Allen (hand) completed 16 of 29 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots. He added six rushes for 30 yards.

Allen lacked his typical explosive playmaking ability as he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt and failed to account for multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time since Week 10. He particularly struggled to make deep connections with his pass catchers, as his longest completion went for only 17 yards -- most of which came after the catch. More concerning for the Bills was that Allen hit his throwing hand off a defender's helmet on a scramble in the third quarter, causing him to get up favoring the injury. He didn't miss a play, but it will be something worth monitoring during the week heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Jets.