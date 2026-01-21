Per ESPN.com, Allen initially hurt his foot during Week 16 action, which resulted in soreness that lingered in subsequent weeks. Additionally, Allen managed issues with his left knee and right finger following the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars. In terms of a possible foot procedure for Allen, Beane did not provide a timeline Wednesday for when that might occur. Either way, Allen has time to recover from his injuries before his team returns to the field, at which time he'll be working with a new head coach following the dismissal of Sean McDermott in the wake of Buffalo's divisional-round loss to the Broncos.