Josh Allen Injury: Restructures contract
Allen (foot) is restructuring his contract with the Bills, creating $12 million of 2026 cap space for the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This helps to make room for new addition DJ Moore, who finished the 2025 regular season with a career-low 682 receiving yards. Moore turns 29 in April and should have more to offer in 2026, joining a Buffalo offense where RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid are the main weapons. Allen, meanwhile, is recovering from late-January surgery to address a broken bone in his right foot. He should be fine for training camp, if not spring practices, with initial reports estimating a recovery timeline of 8-to-10 weeks.
