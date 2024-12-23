Josh Allen Injury: Says he'll be fine

Allen said during a postgame interview Sunday that his arm, which was bothering him for much of the second half, is fine after he suffered a right elbow contusion in a win over the Patriots, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen said that the way his elbow got hit caused him to lose feeling in his arm and throwing hand. "Just hit the funny bone nerve and went to throw the ball and just had no feeling in the hand. It took a good five to 10 minutes, so just making sure, trying to get some blood flow back in there, some activation." Allen never missed a play, and even though it may have looked worse than it really was with the quarterback constantly shaking his hand, he seemed to have avoided a serious injury. The bigger question for Allen's fantasy investors the rest of the way might be his usage, as the Bills could be locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC in fairly short order, leaving them with little to play for against weak opponents in the Jets and Patriots.