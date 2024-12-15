Josh Allen News: Another MVP-caliber performance

Allen completed 23 of 34 passes for 362 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed 11 times for 68 yards and another two scores in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

One week after a record-setting six-touchdown performance, Allen and his juggernaut of an offense actually one-upped themselves in terms of total points. Allen himself fell short of his unforgettable Week 14 effort against the Rams, but he certainly only strengthened his MVP case with a mistake-free effort that featured a season-high passing yardage total and his third consecutive multi-touchdown-pass tally. Allen's work on the ground was no less impressive, and his one- and four-yard rushing scores in the first quarter were his fourth and fifth over the last pair of contests. Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports that Allen fell on his right throwing shoulder late in the contest and was briefly examined, but he confirmed in his postgame conference that he'd been cleared after an evaluation, per