Josh Allen News: Awarded Most Valuable Player

Allen was named the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Allen narrowly edged out Lamar Jackson to win his first MVP award after an impressive 2024 campaign. The quarterback completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions over 17 regular-season games. Allen also added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns throughout the year. He became the third player all-time to win MVP after not making first-team All-Pro and the first Bills player to win the award since Thurman Thomas in 1991.