Josh Allen News: Estimated as full practice participant

Allen (right elbow/right shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Allen's 'full' listing on Wednesday's practice estimate would seem to pave the way for the QB to be available Sunday against the Jets. That said, the outcome of Wednesday's Ravens/Texans game could affect how the Bills handle their key starters this coming weekend, given that a Baltimore loss would lock Buffalo into the No. 2 AFC playoff seed, per Alec White of the Bills' official site.