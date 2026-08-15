Josh Allen News: Finds end zone in preseason opener
Allen completed six of eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.
Getting the start in the Bills' preseason opener, Allen played the entire first quarter and led his team on two scoring drives, the second of which ended in a nine-yard TD strike to Keon Coleman. Allen didn't run the ball, but the 30-year-old quarterback is saving his legs for the regular season after scoring at least 12 rushing TDs each of the last three years and topping 500 rushing yards each of the last five.
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