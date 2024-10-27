Josh Allen News: Goes over 300 total yards Sunday

Allen completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 283 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing seven times for 25 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over Seattle.

Allen stayed hot with his third two touchdown performance in as many weeks. The talented quarterback did throw his first interception of the campaign in the win, but fantasy managers can look past that with his success in recent box scores. Allen remains a high-end option in fantasy heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.