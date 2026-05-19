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Josh Allen News: Healthy for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Coach Joe Brady said Tuesday that Josh is "good to go" after the quarterback underwent foot surgery in the offseason, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Allen emerged from a Week 16 win at Cleveland with a sore foot that eventually was revealed to be a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The procedure was performed after the Bills' divisional-round loss in Denver, and his expected recovery was 8-to-10 weeks, so it's no surprise that he's available for the team's first set of OTAs. Allen is coming off another fantastic season in which he completed a career-best 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing 112 times for 579 yards and 14 more TDs in 17 regular-season games. Now that his health isn't a concern, he can begin building chemistry with his most notable offseason addition in WR DJ Moore.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
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