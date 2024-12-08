Josh Allen News: Historic showing in loss

Allen completed 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams. He added 10 rushes for 82 yards and three more scores.

Allen had a prolific performance in the loss, accounting for all six of Buffalo's touchdowns on the day -- a pair of which came on 51 and 41-yard touchdown throws. He also completed a total of six passes that went for more than 20 yards, leading to his highest yardage total of the campaign and his second performance of more than 300 yards. Allen supplemented his work through the air by getting more aggressive with his legs, as his 82 yards on the ground were a season-high. He also has at least one rushing score in four straight contests. All told, Allen became the first NFL player to account for three passing and three rushing touchdowns, per NFL.com.