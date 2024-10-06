Fantasy Football
Josh Allen News: Less than 100 percent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 11:36pm

Allen was cleared from a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Texans, but he admitted after the game he was in some pain. "Big shot to the chest. Rolled my ankle. They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in," Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ reports.

Allen hit the turf so hard that it was almost a surprise he didn't suffer a worse head injury, though it -- as well as his ankle and chest pain -- will still be worth monitoring throughout the week as the Bills prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Jets. Allen clearly struggled throughout this game, hitting on just nine of 30 pass attempts. If there's a bright side, it's that Allen is the NFL's only quarterback to throw more than 100 passes this season without a pick.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
