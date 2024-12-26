Fantasy Football
Josh Allen headshot

Josh Allen News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Allen (right elbow/right shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

After being listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Allen was able to maintain that level of activity in Thursday's session, paving the way for him to start Sunday's game against the Jets. Though the Chiefs have clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, the Bills can secure the No. 2 seed (and the option to rest starters in Week 18) with a win this weekend, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
