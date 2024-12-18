Josh Allen News: No issue with shoulder

Allen isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of a home game against the Patriots on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen felt discomfort in his throwing shoulder during the second half of Sunday's 48-42 win over Detroit, but he never left the game and was still attempting passes with Buffalo nursing a lead in the final minutes. He's in the midst of one of the best stretches of fantasy production ever seen from a QB, with at least one rushing touchdown in five consecutive games and multiple TD passes in each of the last three. The Patriots are unlikely to keep pace with the Bills in a shootout the way the Rams and Lions did the past two weeks, but Allen is still the top fantasy option at his position even if he's unlikely to approach his enormous volume from the last two games (71 pass attempts, 21 rushes, 854 total yards, 10 TDs).