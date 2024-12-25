Fantasy Football
Josh Allen

Josh Allen News: Opens week as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 8:00pm

Allen (elbow/shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Allen's listing Wednesday's report would seem to pave the way for him to be available Sunday against the Jets. That said, the outcome of Wednesday's Ravens-Texans game could affect how the Bills handle their key starters this coming weekend, given that a Baltimore loss would lock Buffalo into the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills

