Josh Allen News: Over 300 total yards in win

Allen completed 22 of 37 passes for 280 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Allen helped lead the Bills to 20 first-half points despite having one drive end on downs and a second in an interception, contributing a 13-yard scoring run late in the first half. The multi-threat signal-caller was playing short-handed considering both Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman were sidelined with wrist injuries and Dalton Kincaid exited the game with a knee injury as well. However, Allen still connected with seven different targets on his way to third tally of at least 280 passing yards in the last four contests. Allen did see his four-game streak of multiple touchdown passes snapped, but he'll nevertheless head into a Week 11 home showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with plenty of momentum.