Josh Allen News: Tosses three TDs in Week 9 win

Allen completed 25 of 39 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins. He added two rushing attempts for seven yards and threw a two-point conversion.

Allen thought he had a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the first half, but it was brought back by a holding penalty, and the Bills had to settle for a field goal to take a 10-6 deficit into the locker room. Buffalo's offense came alive in the third quarter, as Allen threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins on fourth down, then added a 63-yard touchdown pass to Ray Davis and two-point conversion to Keon Coleman on the following drive. Allen's hot second half continued with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo's offense did just enough to get in range for Tyler Bass's game-winning 61-yard field goal in the final seconds. After going seven games without an interception to start the season, Allen has been picked off in back-to-back games, but he still boasts an impressive 17:2 TD:INT through the air heading into a Week 10 trip to Indianapolis.