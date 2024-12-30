Josh Allen News: Will play limited snaps Week 18

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen will start Sunday's matchup versus New England but will be in the game for a "very, very short-lived amount of time," Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills are locked into the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC, and the team plans to play only some of its starters, per O'Halloran. The motivation for Allen to see the field at all could be simply to extend his 104-game streak of regular-season starts, in which case the MVP candidate may log no more than a few snaps. It goes without saying that Allen isn't going to be a viable play in fantasy given the extremely limited amount of time he'll likely be on the field in the regular-season finale. Mitchell Trubisky figures to see most of the QB snaps for the Bills against the Patriots.