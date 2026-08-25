Josh Allen News: Will sit Thursday night
Allen will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
It comes as no surprise that Allen will be held out, as the Bills will ensure their starting quarterback -- and the consensus top quarterback in fantasy football -- does not take any further hits before the regular season gets underway.
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