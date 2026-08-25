Josh Allen headshot

Josh Allen News: Will sit Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Allen will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It comes as no surprise that Allen will be held out, as the Bills will ensure their starting quarterback -- and the consensus top quarterback in fantasy football -- does not take any further hits before the regular season gets underway.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Allen See More
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
100 Best Fantasy Football Team Names (August 2026)
NFL
100 Best Fantasy Football Team Names (August 2026)
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago