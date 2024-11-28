Fantasy Football
Josh Butler headshot

Josh Butler Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 5:12pm

Butler (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Butler injured his knee on pass coverage late in the second quarter, and he had to be helped by trainers to the locker room. With Butler out and Trevon Diggs (groin) inactive, C.J. Goodwin and DaRon Bland will serve as the Cowboys' outside corners for the second half of Thursday's game.

Josh Butler
Dallas Cowboys
