Josh Butler Injury: Won't return Thursday

Butler (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Butler injured his knee on pass coverage late in the second quarter, and he had to be helped by trainers to the locker room. With Butler out and Trevon Diggs (groin) inactive, C.J. Goodwin and DaRon Bland will serve as the Cowboys' outside corners for the second half of Thursday's game.