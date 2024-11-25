Josh Butler News: Leading tackler in Sunday's win

Butler recorded 12 tackles (10 solos) including a sack and added three passes defended in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

In just his fourth career NFL game, Butler led the Cowboys in tackles while delivering his first career sack -- an incredible performance from a player who went undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2018 and had to prove himself in the USFL last year before finally getting his chance. The 28-year-old cornerback got the start with Trevon Diggs (groin) sidelined, but Butler may be forcing defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to find a role for him even when the Dallas secondary is fully healthy.