Josh Butler News: Logs full practice Thursday

Butler (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Butler suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Thursday. Thanks to the additional rest, the issue shouldn't linger into Monday's game against the Bengals. Over his last three games, Butler has logged 20 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses.