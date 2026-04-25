Josh Cameron News: Added by Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Cameron in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Cameron (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) played five years at Baylor and started every game in each of his final two seasons, making use of his big-bodied frame to total 19 touchdowns from 2024-25. As a rookie with Jacksonville, Cameron may successfully carve out opportunities as a situational big-play threat, but to earn a larger role than that at the NFL level he'll need to make significant developmental strides as a route runner. With Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and dual DB/WR Travis Hunter (knee) all demanding opportunities in the Jaguars' wide receiver room, there likely won't be many snaps for Cameron to compete over with Tim Jones, Austin Trammell and Chandler Brayboy.