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Josh Cameron News: Logs one reception in first preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Cameron caught one of three targets for 17 yards Saturday in a 24-20 preseason win over New Orleans. He also returned one punt for 10 yards and one kick for 25 yards.

Cameron's lone catch came early in the first quarter on a connection with Nick Mullens. The rookie wideout also contributed in the return game, which may suggest that he'll have a role in that regard during the regular season. Cameron has a tough path to opportunities as a pass catcher, however, as all of Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Travis Hunter are firmly ahead of him on the depth chart.

Josh Cameron
Jacksonville Jaguars
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