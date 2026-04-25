Josh Cuevas News: Scooped by Baltimore

The Ravens selected Cuevas in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

The Ravens add another tight end to the mix after they picked up Matthew Hibner in the fourth round. They're hoping these additions stick after they lost tight ends Isaiah Likely (Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Chargers) in free agency. Cuevas spent the final two seasons of his five-year collegiate career at Alabama, working as a starter in 2025 and catching 37 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Cuevas is a bit undersized, but he was a strong blocker in the SEC and could line up at fullback if needed in the NFL.