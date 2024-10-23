Josh Downs Injury: Another Wednesday DNP

Downs (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs and Michael Pittman (back) have missed some practice time due to their respective injury issues in recent weeks, and both of them watched practice from the sidelines Wednesday. In Week 7, Downs logged limited practices Thursday and Friday after a DNP on Wednesday, then proceeded to suit up for the Colts' 16-10 win over the Dolphins. While Downs' participation will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's trip to Houston, Anthony Richardson's inaccuracy under center seems to be a bigger threat than this toe injury to Downs' fantasy value.