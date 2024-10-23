Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Another Wednesday DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 12:54pm

Downs (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs and Michael Pittman (back) have missed some practice time due to their respective injury issues in recent weeks, and both of them watched practice from the sidelines Wednesday. In Week 7, Downs logged limited practices Thursday and Friday after a DNP on Wednesday, then proceeded to suit up for the Colts' 16-10 win over the Dolphins. While Downs' participation will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's trip to Houston, Anthony Richardson's inaccuracy under center seems to be a bigger threat than this toe injury to Downs' fantasy value.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News