Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Calf injury appears minor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 9:09am

Downs said his calf injury is "very minor" and believes he will resume practicing soon, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.

The injury prevented Downs from practicing both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it does not appear he is facing any sort of extended absence. With Alec Pierce (ankle) still sidelined, Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine figure to get more reps with the first team for the time being.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-2027
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-2027
Author Image
Cody Kutzer
6 days ago