Josh Downs Injury: Calf injury appears minor
Downs said his calf injury is "very minor" and believes he will resume practicing soon, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.
The injury prevented Downs from practicing both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it does not appear he is facing any sort of extended absence. With Alec Pierce (ankle) still sidelined, Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine figure to get more reps with the first team for the time being.
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