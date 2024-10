Downs injured his toe during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Jacksonville, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs either suffered the injury at the end of the game or was able to play through it, finishing with nine catches for 69 yards on 12 targets and taking 11 of 15 snaps in the fourth quarter. He's now absent at the start of Wednesday's practice as the Colts begin preparations for a matchup with the Titans this Sunday.