Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Downs (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, but at this stage the Colts aren't ruling him out for the contest, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. If Downs is inactive this weekend, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) -- if available -- and Adonai Mitchell would be in line to lead the Colts' Week 13 wideout corps.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now