Josh Downs Injury: Exits practice with possible upper body injury
Downs exited Saturday's practice after a hard fall on his back, Andrew Moore of Colts on SI reports.
Downs tried to walk it off but was still in pain and had to leave for at least a few snaps. The Colts are already treacherously thin at wide receiver with Alec Pierce (ankle) still not practicing and uncertain for Week 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver ConundrumYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More