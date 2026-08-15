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Josh Downs Injury: Exits practice with possible upper body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Downs exited Saturday's practice after a hard fall on his back, Andrew Moore of Colts on SI reports.

Downs tried to walk it off but was still in pain and had to leave for at least a few snaps. The Colts are already treacherously thin at wide receiver with Alec Pierce (ankle) still not practicing and uncertain for Week 1.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
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