Josh Downs Injury: Held out with injury
Downs is not practicing Tuesday due to an unspecified injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Further details were not provided, but Downs dealt with a couple injury issues earlier in training camp and has now picked up another. Further details about his latest setback figure to be revealed in short order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADPYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)3 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)3 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN4 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-20275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More