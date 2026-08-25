Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Held out with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Downs is not practicing Tuesday due to an unspecified injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Further details were not provided, but Downs dealt with a couple injury issues earlier in training camp and has now picked up another. Further details about his latest setback figure to be revealed in short order.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Downs See More
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-2027
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-2027
Author Image
Cody Kutzer
5 days ago