Josh Downs

Josh Downs Injury: In line to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Downs (shoulder) is slated to practice Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Downs, who suffered a right shoulder injury during Week 12 action, missed a Week 13 win over the Patriots, but following the Colts' bye week the wideout has progressed to the point that he'll work in some capacity Wednesday. The team's upcoming injury report will provide added context regarding Downs' status for Sunday's game against the Broncos by revealing his participation level in practice.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts

