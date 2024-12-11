Josh Downs Injury: Limited in return to practice

Downs (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Following the Colts' Week 14 bye, Downs -- who sat out a Week 13 win over the Patriots with the shoulder injury -- is trending in the right direction by getting back on the practice field. The wideout has two more opportunities this week to upgrade to full practice participation, and if he can get to that point, he could approach Sunday's game against the Broncos minus an injury designation.