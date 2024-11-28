Fantasy Football
Josh Downs Injury: Missing Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 8:14am

Downs (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

On Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen noted that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, and the wideout's absence from practice Thursday supports that notion. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Downs heads into the weekend with any chance to be available versus New England, a context that also applies to fellow wideouts Alec Pierce (foot) and Ashton Dulin (ankle), who were both sidelined Thursday.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
