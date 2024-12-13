Josh Downs Injury: Practices fully, listed as questionable

Downs (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Downs missed the Colts' win over the Patriots in Week 13, and following the team's bye he has a chance to contain his absence to one game. Though back-to back full practices bode well for his availability, James Boyd of The Athletic relays that head coach Shane Steichen -- who noted that Downs was "looking good" in practice this week -- fell short of declaring the wideout a go for Sunday's contest, saying "we'll see" on that topic. For his part, Downs said that his status for Indianapolis' 4:25 ET kickoff is a "coaches' decision. It's based on what they say. But yeah, I feel good."