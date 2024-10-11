Josh Downs Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Downs (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

After suffering a toe injury this past Sunday in Jacksonville, Downs wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned Friday as a full participant, setting himself up to be available this weekend. Downs, fellow WR Michael Pittman (back) and QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) are questionable for Sunday's contest, and the statuses of the trio will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.