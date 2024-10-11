Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Downs (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

After suffering a toe injury this past Sunday in Jacksonville, Downs wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned Friday as a full participant, setting himself up to be available this weekend. Downs, fellow WR Michael Pittman (back) and QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) are questionable for Sunday's contest, and the statuses of the trio will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News