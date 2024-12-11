Fantasy Football
Josh Downs

Josh Downs Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Downs (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Following the Colts' Week 14 bye, Downs -- who didn't practice leading up to Week 13 action -- is trending in the right direction after having missed the team's win over the Patriots on Dec. 1. The wideout has two more opportunities to upgrade to full practice participation, and if he can get to that point he could approach Sunday's game against the Broncos minus an injury designation.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
