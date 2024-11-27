Josh Downs Injury: Sidelined for practice

Downs (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, but at this stage, the Colts aren't ruling him out for the contest, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. If Downs ends up sitting out versus New England, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) and Adonai Mitchell would headline the Colts' receiving corps.