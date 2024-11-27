Fantasy Football
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Sidelined for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 9:26am

Downs (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, but at this stage, the Colts aren't ruling him out for the contest, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. If Downs ends up sitting out versus New England, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) and Adonai Mitchell would headline the Colts' receiving corps.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
