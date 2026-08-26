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Josh Downs Injury: Tending to calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Downs is not practicing Wednesday due to a calf injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Downs sat out Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, and the reason for his absence is now known. The extent of his setback is uncertain, but the Colts are down their top two options at the wide receiver spot for the time being.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
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