Head coach Shane Steichen has ruled out Downs (shoulder) for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

With Downs and Ashton Dulin (ankle) both out, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell are in line to lead the Colts' Week 13 wideout corps. With the team on bye in Week 14, Downs' next chance to see game action will arrive Dec. 15 against the Broncos.