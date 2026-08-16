Josh Downs News: Gets green light to practice
Downs briefly left Saturday's practice after landing hard on his back, per Andrew Moore of SI.com, but he later returned to the session, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Downs was among the Colts' key skill players who didn't see action in Thursday's preseason opener. However, given that he was able to return to Saturday's practice after the exit, he could suit up for the team's next exhibition tilt this coming Saturday against the Falcons, should coach Shane Steichen elect to give his starters some reps next weekend.
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