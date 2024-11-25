Josh Downs News: Held to three catches in Week 12

Downs (shoulder) finished with three receptions for 27 yards on seven targets while playing 29 of the Colts' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Downs recorded a pair of catches on the Colts' first four plays of the game, but he was mostly quiet for the rest of the day. He didn't notch his third and final reception until the 11:22 mark of the fourth quarter, hurting his right shoulder on the play. Downs did return for the Colts' final possession, so he looks to have avoided a serious injury. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if he appeared on the Colts' Week 13 injury report prior to a matchup with the Patriots next Sunday.